Lumberton hospital changes visitation policy

LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern, the hospital formerly known as Southeastern Regional Medical Center, is changing visitation rules in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two visitors per patient will now be allowed, and hours are extended to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. UNC Health made the announcement Friday.

A release also says, “Other changes to the guidelines include two visitors for laboring mothers and two parents or guardians for minor patients. In both cases, one visitor will be allowed to remain with the patient after visiting hours have ended each day.”

The visitation for COVID-19 positive patients and specialized units have varying policies that can be accessed through consultation with staff at the hospital.

UNC Health Southeastern clinics — there is one in Clarkton, the Southeastern Health Center — and outpatient affiliates allow one visitor per patient.

More information is available by calling 910-671-5592.

