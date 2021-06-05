Lewis is top seller for Bladen County

BLADENBORO — Eyanna Lewis of Bladenboro was this year’s top seller in Bladen County for the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program.

A release says Lewis sold 588 boxes in the program that ended in March. Aireyell Graham of Clarkton was next with 408 boxes sold and Gabrielle Powell of Chadbourn sold 300 boxes.

The program is a longtime tradition of Scouts that teachs business and financial literacy skills, and enhances entrepreneurial spirit. For members of the community, it is a favorite tasty treat of the winter months between January and March.

In the release, Kelly Griffin said, “This year we were focused on providing girls with opportunities to develop important skills and earn proceeds for their troops while staying safe during the pandemic. The 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program was like no other, and our top sellers conquered new challenges to reach their goals while providing moments of joy to fellow Girl Scouts and cookie customers alike.”

Griffin is the product sales director for Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines, which sold more than 2 million boxes and had roughly 6,800 Girl Scouts participating. The 400-box level was reached by more than 1,500.

Donations were collected that sent 50,232 boxes of cookies to men and women serving America through Operation Cookie Drop. Since 2005, more than 1 million boxes have gone to the service project.

For the Coastal Pines council, the top sellers were Allison Bundle of Onslow County, Jayleena Gilmore of Craven County, and Haley Emmett of Harnett County. They sold 7,100 boxes, 6,500 boxes, and 5,834 boxes, respectively.

