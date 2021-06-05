Class of 2021: East Bladen celebrates graduation

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen Eagles ended their school year Friday with a commencement for the class of 2021.

After the colors were presented, Chelsey Herring sang the national anthem.

“We should all strive to give back to the community,” Valedictorian Nicholas Norris said in his speech. “Our time is the most precious gift we have to offer and who knows how our service may impact others.”

Norris told his fellow seniors to choose to look at the positive side of life. He said it would be easy to focus on all the challenges the class has faced over the past year but no matter what they made it to the finish line. He went on to say that the graduates should learn from their successes and their failures.

“Choose to stand up for what is right,” he said. “Protect those who cannot protect themselves. Care about the well-being of others before yourself.

“There’s so many smart, driven people in this class who push each other to success.”

Lily Lin recognized the guests that attended along with Hannah Wheeless.

“High school graduation is a one in a lifetime event so please, please do not take that moment away from these graduates,” said Principal Dr. Jason Wray.

Wray along with Assistant Principal Heather Thompson, teacher Sunday Allen and Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson presented the diplomas to the graduates.

Family members couldn’t help themselves as they cheered on the graduate in their family, breaking the rules put in place by Wray every year so that the visitors and guests would remain respectful of all the other high school graduates. The crowd and even the graduates cheered for the last graduate to walk the stage, Lefrederick Wooten.

“Graduating feels good because my class went through a lot and we all made it,” senior Makia Johnson said.

The graduates gathered after the ceremony was over and celebrated with friends and family outside of the Boger Gymnasium on the campus of Elizabethtown Middle School before going their separate ways.

Senior Tkai Andrews had her mom and dad there to support her at graduation. Her mom, Daysha McCloud, felt excited about her daughter’s big day. Andrews is going to East Tennessee State next year.

“I love everybody and we did it,” Andrews said to her fellow seniors.

