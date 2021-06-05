Class of 2021: West Bladen celebrates graduates

BLADENBORO — West Bladen Knights held their commencement Friday evening, celebrating the end of the year for the class of 2021.

Bailey Howell gave the invocation and Dylan Dove sang the national anthem.

“Just when we thought the late night study sessions, the late-minute assignments, the dreaded early mornings and senioritis was enough, here comes something called COVID-19,” said Dove in his valedictorian speech. “No one could have ever predicted how much damage this pandemic could have caused.”

Dove gave thanks to every single teacher, custodian, lunch lady and any other faculty and staff members, plus parents who made this graduation possible. He noted that the senior class should make a precedence for what has happened in the global pandemic since so much of the year has been spent in unprecedented time.

“We leave today, not as classmates, but as fellow citizens with the added goal of procuring a better world,” Dove said.

Senior class President Tara Rodgers gave the welcome and introduction speech while Salutatorian Joshua Benson gave greetings to the senior class.

“Do not be limited by what others believe about you,” West Bladen Principal Dr. Peggy Hester said. “Believe in yourself, set your course and make plans to accomplish all you dream of becoming.”

Hester along with Assistant Principal David Wimert, teacher Sherry Lewis and Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson presented the diplomas to the graduates.

Atkinson gave remarks at the ceremony.

Family member Stephanie Williams felt proud of her sister’s accomplishments. Graduate Madison Carr celebrated with her sister, her dad, Ronald Carr, her grandmother, Lula May Edwards, and her mother Melissa Edwards.

“It’s a big accomplishment for her,” Williams said.

Many of the graduates cheered after the ceremony was over and celebrated with friends and family outside of Boger Gymnasium on the campus of Elizabethtown Middle School. Inclement weather forced a change of venues.

Nyasia Ellison got balloons from her mom Dennishea Baldwin.

“I feel so excited,” Ellison said, with elation in her voice. “It’s like such a relief since COVID has been going on. It’s been a struggle getting up and practicing time management and everything.”

Ellison said her next step is to become a dental hygienist. She plans to attend the dental hygienist program at Fayetteville Tech Community College.

Padocia Baldwin spotted her friend Natalie Ludlun, both fellow graduates, outside after the ceremony and immediately gave her a hug and a smile, with the words, “I found you.”

Baldwin admitted that graduating was a bittersweet moment and insane at the same time. She plans to go into psychology. Ludlun is going to go to school for elementary education. She said she felt that the graduation was surreal.

