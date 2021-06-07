BLADENBORO — Olivia Herring, a Bladen County Schools teacher, was recently presented an Ag in the Classroom Going Local grant.

A presentation was made by Albert Beatty, president of the Bladen County Farm Bureau, on Thursday.

Herring works with academically gifted students throughout the school district, putting her in the Bladen Lakes Primary, Bladenboro Middle, Bladenboro Primary, Tar Heel Middle and Plain View Primary schools. The project will reach students in grades 4-8, and talent development students in kindergarten through third grade.

In a release, Shawn Harding said, “There is no more valuable resource in North Carolina than our students and the teachers charged with their education. Through our Ag in the Classroom program, the state’s farmers are investing in the future leaders of North Carolina, as well as the future of agriculture, which is the state’s top economic sector.”

Harding is the North Carolina Farm Bureau president.

Agricultural outreach grants are valued up to $500 each and, according to the release, “help teachers provide their PreK-12th grade students with valuable, real-world education and experiences about farming and agribusiness, while adhering to the school system’s common core and essential standards. County Farm Bureaus play an integral role in providing information regarding the grants and curriculum to teachers throughout North Carolina.”

The grant cycles are twice a year.

