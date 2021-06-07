ELIZABETHTOWN — Fans for the Bladen County Division on Aging, and other agencies serving senior citizens, have been donated by Four County Electric Membership Corp.

The agencies provide the fans to the elderly who are without them, or who do not have air-conditioned living spaces.

Chris Ingram, the marketing supervisor at Four County, said in a release, “We are happy to help our communities ensure senior citizens can stay cool during the hot North Carolina summers.”

Four County EMC makes donations throughout the region it serves each spring. This includes fan distributions to Bladen County Division of Aging, Elizabethtown; Pender Adult Services, Burgaw; Sampson County Department of Aging, Clinton; Duplin County Senior Center, Kenansville; Garland Senior Center, Garland; and Columbus County Department of Aging, Whiteville.