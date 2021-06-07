Juneteenth celebration June 19 off MLK Drive in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN — A Juneteenth celebration is June 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the 800 block of MLK Drive.

The open area across from Mt. Zion AME Zion Church, 807 MLK Drive, will be the site. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

The day will include a no appointment necessary COVID-19 vaccine clinic and guest speakers to include the Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin of Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church, the Rev. Corey Lyons of First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, and the Rev. Maria Lacwell of the Mt. Zion AME Zion Church.

The Bladen County Health Department is sponsoring the vaccination clinic.

Music, inflatable structures for the children, free food and cold drinks will be available. Lawn chairs and tents are encouraged.

More information is available by contacting the Rev. Barbara Cogdell, 910-874-1434, Michael Cogdell, 910-874-7017; or Kelly Green, 910-876-4592.