Street light request OK’d by Clarkton commissioners

CLARKTON — A request for lighting outside of Union Funeral Home was approved at the most recent meeting of the Clarkton town commisisoners.

The funeral home is at 571 W. South Railroad St.. Leverne Baldwin made the request.

• There will be a public hearing June 22 at 5:45 p.m. for the proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget.

• A town maintenance job will be advertised.

• Clarkton accepted an agreement that Bladen Housing Authority must pay 10 percent of the shelter’s rent to the town.

