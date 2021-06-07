Dublin employees will be getting raises

DUBLIN — Town commissioners here agreed to give a 3 percent raise to full-time employees and a raise of 1.5 percent to part-time employees after coming out of closed session Thursday.

The board also agreed to give full-time employees a bonus of $500 after appropriate taxes have been taken out.

• The board will have a public hearing regarding the zoning ordinance update on July 1.

• The board approved amending the general fund budget by $4,417.92; adjusting the general fund revenues by $34,858.35; amending the public safety budget by $5,650; and amending the water and sewer budget by $2,263.82.

• There will be a public hearing on July 1 related to a community development block grant for infrastructure.

