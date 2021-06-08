Bladen We Care golf fundraiser, the Gooden tournament, canceled; to return in 2022

ELIZABETHTOWN — For the second year in a row, the annual golf tournament fundraiser for Bladen We Care will not take place.

A release from the nonprofit now in its fourth decade of helping Bladen County citizens says “the annual Byron Gooden fundraiser will be postponed until 2022” due to a variety of reasons, including availability of golf courses.

Mac Campbell, board president, said in the release, “We continue to receive memorials and gifts plus a recent check from Elizabethtown Presbyterian for $5,000 that will allow our mission to carry on, maybe not with as many donations as in the past. We will continue support to Bladen Community College, Carolina Crossroads and Bladen Baptist Association, as in the past, in addition to individual requests.”

Bladen We Care is community-based, governed by a volunteer Board of Directors. It is dedicated to raising and overseeing distribution of funds which, primarily, help provide health care for patients in need in Bladen County. On occasion, it provides assistance for other needs.

The 2019 event, during the 30th anniversary year for the organization, drew 53 teams and along with a gala event raised better than $90,000.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.