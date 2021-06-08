Elder Abuse Awareness proclamation presented by Bladen commissioners

ELIZABETHTOWN — A proclamation for Elder Abuse Awareness Month was presented to Vickie Smith of the Department of Social Services, Kelly Robeson of the Division of Aging, and Dr. Terri Duncan of the Health Department on Monday night by Bladen County commissioners Chairman Charles Ray Peterson.

The document recognized June 15 as World Elder Abuse Day. It also encouraged everyone to think about collective needs and future as a nation; noted ageism and social isolation as major cases of elder abuse; encouraged proper social structures support network systems; and urged everyone to “restore justice by honoring older adults.”