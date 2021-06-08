ELIZABETHTOWN — After nearly a year of virtual meetings, commissioners here met in person and offered their meeting in Town Hall virtually to citizens.

Attendance was limited.

The board held a public hearing regarding the proposed fiscal year 2021-22 general fund and utility fund budget. Town Manager Dane Rideout stated that there were no public comments.

“This is a 6.5 million-dollar budget,” Rideout said. “We’ve looked very carefully at impacts during COVID as well as looking into the future.”

Rideout explained that there has been a small decrease from last year, mostly due to COVID-19. The board approved the budget for 2021-22.

• The town recognized Police Officer David Schmale for locating a missing person at the end of his shift. Schmale, about to go off duty, investigated a report of a woman who was disoriented at a MinuteMan store. He found out where she was from, but she could not tell where she was going so Schmale contacted the authorities and stayed with her until her family could arrive to make sure they took her home safely. Elizabethtown Mayor Sylvia Campbell gave Schmale a plaque for going above and beyond the call of duty.

• Deputy Fire Chief Anthony Norris was recognized for completion of the Fire Inspector Level II certification.

• According to Rideout, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 will be capped in a separate fund from the general fund and the enterprise fund. The town will receive $425,000 in ARPA Funds. It must be used for broadband and water/sewer projects. The town must have the funds obligated by 2026.

• The town was able to bring an instructional engineer on site for the CA Nails building. They assessed the fire damage.

“What we understand on that is that we can save the building,” Rideout said. “The next and harder piece to that is the actual construction forecast.”

Rideout said the town will have to look into what it will cost to move forward with construction and it could take another 30 days to get that information.

• The next town meeting has been rescheduled to July 12, moved back a week because of the July Fourth holiday.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-247-9132 or bdavis@www.bladenjournal.com.