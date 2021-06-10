ELIZABETHTOWN — Policies in place for the Elizabethtown Police Department have been recognized on the Silver level by Lexipol Connect, a program that tracks performance on five metrics of policy management.

Chief Tony Parrish, in a release, said, Elizabethtown responded to 4,700 requests for assistance in 2020. This range included but was not limited to criminal probes, mental health interventions, school security and animal complaints.

The award recognized “onsistently and effectively disseminating policies to officers, issuing timely policy updates as laws change, and ensuring officers are trained on policies,” the release said.

Parrish, in the release, said, “Policy — and regularly training on policy — is crucial to the success of the department. We are proud to be recognized by Lexipol Connect for continuously improving professionalism and safety.”

