CHAPEL HILL — Mike McIntyre, former U.S. House representative for District 7, has been inducted into the Order of the Golden Fleece at the University of North Carolina.

This is the oldest and highest honor society, a release says, and rewards him “for his fervent dedication to public service and improving the state of North Carolina.” Induction is “based on service to the university as reflected in scholarship, motivation, creativity, loyalty, and leadership in academic and extracurricular pursuits. Seniors comprise the majority of the inductees, but juniors, graduate students, faculty, and alumni are also eligible for membership.”

McIntyre, a congressman from 1997 to 2015, is senior advisor for government relations and economic development for the law firm of Ward and Smith. His professional experience encompasses business, coastal, energy, environmental, agribusiness, real estate, sports and entertainment law.