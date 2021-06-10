ELIZABETHTOWN — Ongoing independent research and analysis of the coronavirus pandemic indicates the state is at or near herd immunity.

That distinction happens when 70 percent of people are immune. Through Monday, the estimate was at 70.3 percent either by vaccination or natural immunity, according to Jon Sanders, a researcher and senior fellow at the John Locke Foundation.

His analysis supports a position that 99.9 percent of people in the state pose no threat of passing COVID-19 to anyone. His work, using numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services, say 39 of every 40 in the total number of cases are recovered; slightly more than one-tenth of 1 percent died; and 90.6 percent of people have never had a lab-confirmed case despite a test cycle threshold “set so high as to produce a large amount of false positives.”

State and county numbers, since the outset of the pandemic, have never been adjusted for false positives.

DHHS this week made another change to its reporting, opting to round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Vaccination series are complete for 32 percent of the total population of the county and 40 percent of the total population of the state, DHHS says. There are 10,387 people fully vaccinated in Bladen County, and 11,465 partially vaccinated. Statewide, there are 4,202,169 people fully vaccinated and 4,591,721 partially vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, Bladen County has recorded 3,374 cases and 3,283 recoveries. Forty-two have died. There are three hospitalized among 49 active cases.

In Tuesday’s statewide report for clusters and outbreaks, there was no change in Bladen County. Bladenboro Primary School remains on the cluster list with no changes — five cases involving children, no staff cases, and no deaths. The school year ended for students May 28.

DHHS defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,130 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 853 in Bladenboro; 436 in Clarkton; 361 in East Arcadia; 181 in White Oak; 168 in Tar Heel; 89 in Council; and 68 in Kelly.

There are 20 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been eight in Bladenboro; five each Clarkton and East Arcadia; four in Clarkton; two each in Council and White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 13,230 deaths.

• 1,006,809 cases.

• 554 hospitalized.

• 13,430,034 tests.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 11 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 23 of 42 deaths are suppressed; six are ages 75-and-older, six are ages 65-74, five are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 58 percent, 65-74 has 24 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 900 deaths and 66,608 cases. Cumberland has 316 deaths and 29,906 cases; Robeson has 250 deaths and 16,695 cases; Columbus has 152 deaths and 6,410 cases; Sampson has 113 deaths and 8,057 cases; and Pender has 69 deaths and 5,540 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 5,633 deaths and 73,415 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 81 nursing homes, 45 residential care facilities, 32 correctional institutions and three other facilities. Of those, eight are in Cumberland, two each in Robeson and Pender, and one each in Columbus and Sampson.

Pender has two clusters and Bladen has one.

With 94 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 71 percent of the ventilators, 19 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, medical KN95 respirators have 90 days supply. All other categories are at least three months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38 percent of the deaths (5,033) and 46.5 percent of the cases (467,731).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 971 deaths and 113,815 positive cases, Gaston County has 443 deaths and 27,049 cases, Rowan County has 309 deaths and 17,107 cases, Cabarrus County has 260 deaths and 22,211 cases, and Union County has 225 deaths and 24,746 cases — a total of 2,208 deaths and 204,928 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 730 deaths and 89,135 cases, Durham County has 228 deaths and 25,620 cases, Johnston County has 223 deaths and 22,099 cases, and Orange County has 101 deaths and 8,579 cases — a total of 1,282 deaths and 145,433 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 717 deaths and 48,423 cases, Forsyth County has 401 deaths and 36,762 cases, Randolph County has 231 deaths and 15,246 cases, and Davidson County has 194 deaths and 16,939 cases — a total of 1,543 deaths and 117,370 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 33.4 million confirmed cases and 598,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 29.1 million.

There have been more than 174.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 3.7 million deaths.

