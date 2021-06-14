ELIZABETHTOWN —Federal coronavirus relief money, $4.5 million of it, will be used to supply “lottery” prizes and educational scholarships to random drawing winners among people who have been vaccinated.

Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement on Thursday, a day before extending a face covering mandate in some places as his executive order from late May timed out. North Carolina remains in a state of emergency for the worldwide pandemic.

Cooper said airports, buses and train stations will need to remain masked at all times until at least July 30. He also moved to extend his mask wearing requirement at schools and health care settings.

“This is no time to hang up a ‘Mission Accomplished’ banner in our fight against the pandemic,” Cooper said in a news release.

Yet, independent analysis using state Department of Health and Human Service information concludes herd immunity has been achieved in the state. That distinction happens when 70 percent of the people are immune.

Bladen County has logged 42 deaths, 3,385 cases, and 3,291 recoveries since the pandemic began. There were three people hospitalized at last report. The county has 11,499 people who have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 10,454 who are fully vaccinated, or 32 percent of the adult population.

There remains one school on the DHHS list for clusters. Bladenboro Primary lists five cases involving children.

In last week’s update for the county alert system, Bladen was one of six orange counties remaining. This means substantial community spread, even though metrics have changed little for more than a month.

There were 36 yellow counties, 49 light yellow and nine green. From the previous report, 69 counties remained the same, 22 improved and nine got worse.

Thursday’s announcement on lottery and scholarship winners is aimed at getting more people to become vaccinated. Those already vaccinated have one entry in the drawing, and those who get vaccinated now — starting from the time of Cooper’s Thursday announcement — get entered twice.

A $1 million drawing, and a $125,000 scholarship drawing, will be June 23, July 7, July 21 and Aug. 4.

“Even if your name isn’t drawn, the worst you’ll do is getting strong protection from a deadly virus,” Cooper said.

North Carolina has refused to accept nearly 2.4 million shots, donated 1.2 million back, and has a surplus of 2.3 million.

More than 4.4 million adults and 165,000 children between the ages of 12 and 17 have gotten at least one shot, according to state health data released on Thursday, thus making the current odds of winning a contest about 1 in 1.1 million for adults and 1 in 41,000 for children.

