ANGIER — Spicy ice cream has been a calling card for years.

In fact, the little nondescript building that houses Sunni Sky’s in tiny Angier has drawn The Food Network and the Travel Channel over the years to showcase the flavors.

Cold Sweat and Exit Wound are just two varieties out of around 130 the shop offers. While a signed waiver is required to order them — fact! — the rest are all there for the taking.

Ice cream flavors, no fat no sugar flavors, sherbets, sorbet (non-dairy) — there are plenty to choose from.

Babe Ruth, Turtle Tracks? Got them. Blue nerd or margarita sherbet? Yep, right there with the traditional lime and orange. There are nine more no fat sugar flavors, and eight choices among the sorbet.

Scott Wilson and his wife, Stacy, opened Sunni Sky’s nearly two decades ago. The shop was named for the couple’s children, daughter Sunni and son Skyler.

The shop at 8617 N.C. 55 is open March 1 to Nov. 30.

Wilson, who had previously worked in the restaurant business and construction, found a calling as Angier’s premier ice cream purveyor. The shop was soon attracting business from people all over the Harnett County town and beyond.

Sunni Sky’s built its reputation by providing a wide variety of flavors, and by catering to customers’ tastes. Free samples are happily provided; Wilson said he wants to make sure customers get a flavor they like before buying a cone or cup.

The most popular variety? Chocolate, of course.

Cones go for $2.75 for a single, $3.75 for a double and $4.25 for a triple. Extra toppings are 60 cents and waffle cones 50 cents extra. Payment is cash or check, and menu prices include tax.

“A good product at a good price is our goal,” Wilson said.

While the spicy ice cream has attracted much attention, Wilson said he doesn’t recommend it to the average customer. And he’s serious about that waiver.

The form warns that Cold Sweat and Exit Wound contain “some of the hottest known peppers and extracts made.” It says the ice cream should not be eaten by expectant mothers, potentially expectant mothers and people with vision or respiratory problems.

“By signing the liability waiver, I understand and take 100 percent full responsibility for all risks and consequences as a result of the consumption of this product,” the form reads.

Wilson said he developed the flavors for a friend who is a fan of spicy foods. Early attempts were unsuccessful — the jalapenos were too crunchy — but eventually Wilson hit upon a satisfactory recipe.

That said, most Sunni Sky customers prefer their ice cream cold and sweet.

Like Susan Stephens, enjoying her orange-pineapple milkshake. She said her summer isn’t complete without multiple trips to Sunni Sky’s.

“It’s a fabulous place,” she said. “You say ‘Sunni Sky’s,’ I say ‘where and when and what time?’”