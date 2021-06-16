ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools are devising a plan for the 2021-22 academic school year, set to start on Aug. 23.

The hope is that the schools in the county can reopen for all students for in-person instruction.

The plan is pending legislation in Senate Bill 684. The Bladen County Board of Education voted to approve the reentry plan at its meting Monday evening, one that has all students returning for a five-day week.

“Except by special provisions, public school units shall not use remote instruction to satisfy the minimum required instructional days or hours for the school calendar,” Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson said in presentation to the board. “Public school units can use remote instruction for up to five days, or 30 instructional hours, for inclement weather when possible.”

According to the information provided by Atkinson, public schools will have the authority, for the next school year, to make day-to-day decisions concerning whether to shift individual schools or individual classrooms that provide in-person learning and temporarily turn them into remote learning due to COVID-19 exposures that result in insufficient school personnel or required student quarantines.

The schools are looking into whether schools will require students to wear face coverings. As of right now, according to Atkinson, the mandate states they must.

• The state Board of Education and the Department of Public Instruction have defined remote learning in K-12 public schools as learning that takes place outside of the traditional school setting using various media and formats, such as but not limited to video conference, telephone conference, print materials, internet materials, or learning management systems. Any day approved as a remote learning day by the superintendent and Board of Education may be counted as a day of instruction and would not be required to be made up at the end of the school year.

• The Bladen County School Teacher of the Year is Brenda Flowers from East Bladen High School.

• The Bladen County School Principal of the Year is Vanessa Ruffin, now from Bladenboro Middle School

• Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, also known as ESSER funds, are for the purpose of providing local educational agencies, including charter schools that are LEAs, with emergency relief funds to address the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools across the Nation. The ESSER II funds have a budget of $9,259,196 while the ESSER III funds have a budget of $20,718,011.00 (required 20 percent directed towards learning loss). The funds must be used in regards to COVID-19 impact.

• Bladen County Schools will offer the following career pathways to complete the 2020-22 cycle: agriculture food and natural resources; arts, A/V technology and communications; business management and administration; health science; human services; transportation, distribution, and logistics; and architecture and construction.

• Rusty Worley with the Maintenance Department discussed the new school construction at Tar Heel. Bordeaux and Metcon were presented as choices for the construction manager at risk contract.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-247-9132 or bdavis@www.bladenjournal.com.