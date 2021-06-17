Coronavirus: Active cases 62, and one school remains on cluster list

ELIZABETHTOWN — The active cases in Bladen County is at 62 through Wednesday’s state and county reporting on the coronavirus pandemic.

Bladen County has logged 42 deaths, 3,414 cases, and 3,310 recoveries since the pandemic began. There were two people hospitalized at last report. The county has 11,576 people who have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 10,562 who are fully vaccinated, or 32 percent of the adult population.

There remains one school on the Department of Health and Human Services list for clusters. Bladenboro Primary lists five cases involving children. The school was first on the aggregate listing on May 13, and publicly identified on May 14.

The traditional school year ended for students on May 28.

The widely accepted level of community immunity — vaccine-induced immunity and natural immunity — is 70 percent, and North Carolina is at an estimated 70.3 percent, according to analysis by Jon Sanders of the John Locke Foundation in Raleigh. His numbers are supplied by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service. He uses Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates of actual infections and DHHS estimates of current vaccinations.

New cases, Sanders points out, are down 66 percent since May 14 — which coincides with the day Gov. Roy Cooper lifted the mask mandate for the state.

The analysis notes that 99.9 percent of people in the state pose no threat to passing COVID-19 to anyone.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.