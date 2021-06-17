DUBLIN — An opportunity to learn more about the Bladen Community College summer camps happens Saturday in a unique event.

Touch A Truck is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Dublin campus, offering youngsters a chance to see and touch many different vehicles that can lead to productive career choices. It sets the stage for the summer career camps that happen July 19-22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

For the Touch A Truck, there is no registration or fee. All ages are welcome. The people who operate them will be there to answer questions, as will Tracy Smith and her staff with regards to the summer camps.

The camps are designed for third through ninth graders. Preregistration is required for this, and the $100 registration fee includes breakfast and lunch.

Campers will be introduced to careers in fields of:

• Medicine.

• Public safety to include fire, law enforcement and EMS.

• Information technology.

• Mechatronics, electronics, robotics.

• Agriculture.

• Business.

• Cosmetology.

• Shark tank entrepreneurs.

And there’ll be some fun with North Carolina ghost stories for all campers.

More information is available from Smith. The phone number is 910-879-5577; the email is tsmith@bladencc.edu.

SBC camp

The college’s Small Business Center will host an Agribusiness Boot Camp on Monday through Friday of next week.

This is designed for startup farmers or the expansion of existing farms as a lunch and learn session each day from noon to 2 p.m. Participants should bring their own lunch, and there will be an offering made available of water, soft drinks and sweet or salty snacks.

The schedule is:

• Monday: Legal strucutre and framework.

• Tuesday: Site analysis and potential.

• Wednesday: Financial planning to maximize profits.

• Thursday: Marketing and your customers.

• Friday: Business operations and human resources.

To get registered, call Todd Lyden at 910-879-5572 or email him at tlyden@bladencc.edu.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.