Golden LEAF rewards Bladen County trio with college scholarships

ROCKY MOUNT — West Bladen’s Ethan Davis, and East Bladen’s Devin Bowen and Zach Meares are among 215 students in rural counties that have received scholarships valued at up to $12,000 from the Golden LEAF Foundation.

Davis is headed to Campbell University, Bowen to N.C. A&T, and Meares to UNC Pembroke.

A release from the nonprofit said the students “receive a $3,000 scholarship each year for up to four years of undergraduate study at a participating four-year North Carolina college or university. Recipients from rural and tobacco-dependent or economically distressed North Carolina counties are selected based on career and educational goals, a review of school and community service activities, academic performance, length of residence in the county and expressed intent to contribute to the state’s rural communities upon graduation from college.”

The program was started to “broaden educational opportunities and provide support to students from rural counties with the goal that after graduation recipients will return and contribute back to rural communities,” the release said.

In a statement in the release, President and CEO Scott Hamilton said, “We are proud to award scholarships to hardworking and bright students with deep roots in their rural communities. These students were selected out of a pool of more than 1,500 applicants. We look forward to the future success of these scholarship recipients as they follow their education pursuits and develop into North Carolina’s next generation of rural leaders.”

The county is represented by Dublin’s William Brisson in the North Carolina House. In the release, he said, “It is my honor to congratulate this year’s recipients of the Golden LEAF Scholarship. These students have worked hard in both academics and community service. District 22 is blessed to have such hard working young adults.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.