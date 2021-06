CLARKTON — Games with dads or anybody else are going to be held at the Clarkton branch of the Bladen County Public Library on Tuesday evening.

The time is 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Clarkton Public Library, 10413 N. College St.

A flyer says the games will be outside, open to all ages, and will be family-friendly. The community is invited.

Refreshments will also be available.