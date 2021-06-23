ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s health director is asking the public to strongly consider getting vaccinations for COVID-19, citing recent increases in cases.

Dr. Terri Duncan, in the daily update for Wednesday afternoon, wrote, “Most recently, we have seen an increase in the number of postive cases in 18-50 year olds. Please encourage family and friends to be vaccinated and tested if they have symptoms of covid (sic) or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.”

In Bladen County, 11,699 people (36 percent) have been at least partially vaccinated and 10,759 (33 percent) are fully vaccinated.

Through Wednesday, Bladen County had recorded 3,457 positive tests since the pandemic began. The first became known on April 2, 2020. The report says 12 people are hospitalized, 43 have died and 3,336 have recovered.

The number of active cases is considered 78. That’s the most since Feb. 24, when there were 96.

In June, the county has recorded one death, 125 cases and 87 recoveries. The latest death, the first since the May 10 report, was in the Tuesday report.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reports 442 people are hospitalized.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.