BLADENBORO — Bladenboro held two public hearings at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting.

One was in regard to closing out two community development block grants that were used to install five emergency generators. The town installed the generators at the maintenance shop, both wells and the two lift stations. The grants totaled $279,246. There were no public comments.

The next hearing also had no public comments. It was for the proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget.

An analysis by Alicia Melton with the N.C. Rural Water Association shows that a one dollar increase in the base water rate, one every year for the next five years, would create enough revenue to reduce the deficit over the next four years.

Don White, director and treasurer of Boost the ’Boro, sought commissioner assistance in completing the new community stage project. The organization needs more than their budgeted $20,000 to get things done, he said.

John Taylor and David Simons with CLC Financial discussed employee health insurance and personnel benefits.

The town commissioners decided to take down the old water tower behind the Police Department.

The demolition of the town square was completed on June 9.

