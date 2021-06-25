WHITE LAKE — White sand and beautiful water will always be there.

And they won’t be topped.

They haven’t in the first 100 years of Goldston’s Beach, nor is there reason to believe it’ll be different anytime soon. The iconic tourist draw of Bladen County celebrates its centennial on Saturday, commemorating June 26 as the date H.P. Goldston first opened his business in 1921.

When guests come for the prizes and giveaways on Saturday, plus band headliner Brickhouse, they’ll leap forward in time through the renovations to buildings that last had so much change in the 1970s.

Tonight’s band is Phat Albert. Both concerts begin at 7 p.m. Both are free to attend.

“Dean’s done an amazing job,” Keith Presley of The Presley Group said earlier this week.

He was referring to Dean and Jenna Hilton, who have partnered with Jake Womble and Mollie Owen in establishing the Grand Regal brand. Their vision extends well beyond what might be expected.

To that end and perhaps a bit under the radar, operation of a trolly during the day and evening will ferry anyone throughout the community. No charge in the daytime, when the younger generation is looking for a quick ride, and a nominal fee at night when safety is even more appreciated.

“The family is excited,” Womble said. “I’m really excited about the changing dynamic of White Lake, the social dynamic, the family-oriented dynamic, the concerts and the events. All of the Womble family is supportive of me, Dean, Jenna and Mollie.

“Jenna is the mastermind of design. We plan to do more in the next year or two.”

What they’ve done already is phenomenal.

Presley and his family company have leases to operate the Wake Shop, the Dive Sandwich Shop and the Landing Place Restaurant.

Guests will find familiarity at Putt Putt, Goldston’s Pier and a repainted 1940s carousel, but they’ll also see plenty of newness in a docking pier, renovated cottages and motel, The Glass Bottom bar, and the Dairy Queen that is adjacent to a 21st century arcade. Party rooms for all occasions are available.

The owners have tried at every turn to capitalize from land on their biggest asset — the view of the lake — from how merchandise is arranged in the Wake Shop to where patrons pull up their chair in The Glass Bottom. There’s scores of photos of the famous Ski Heels team in the latter, plus a golf simulator, pool tables and plenty of screens for the big games.

The arcade games run much like a Dave & Buster’s, with electronic pay and calculation of prizes. No more tokens, no more tickets.

And that shooting gallery with the big bear and the country fella playing piano? Womble can tell you a true story about how he built that.

“Overall, the project has moved really well,” Dean Hilton said. “We’re excited about all the new people who will be coming to White Lake.

“Jenna is working at the venue. She’s been the mastermind behind the decorating.”

And getting the platitudes for how well business has been coming in.

The Venue at the Grand Regal is booked every weekend through 2021, is filling up fast in 2022, and already has dates secured in 2023. Cottages are booked for the year as well.

And Hilton said that’s another change evolving. The Grand Regal will not be seasonal; rather, it’s year-round to include concerts and other ways to entice visitors.

Presley is excited. His restaurant experience was a draw to the proprietors and the revamped buildings testify to his expertise.

“Jake and Dean want the same thing we want,” he said. “We want to see White Lake thrive and grow.”

And, he points out, that means a goal of prosperity for both the residents and the guests. By way of example, he pointed out the trolly that takes anyone — not just Grand Regal guests — from anywhere to any business or recreation spot.

“We want everyone to do well,” Presley said. “That’s the goal.”

The project thus far is about $2.5 million in renovation. Hilton and Presley estimated the properties have added between a dozen and three dozen employees, with a big change being they now work 12 months a year.

It’s the kind of entrepreneurship, thinking a bit outside the box for the times perhaps, that H.P. Goldston was known for in the 1920s. The kind that led to White Lake becoming one of the best lake spots in the country.

For 100 years and counting.

