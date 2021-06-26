Suspect facing cruelty to animals charge; lawmen say he shot two dogs, one fatally, in home break-in

ELIZABETHTOWN — Antwan Jamell Pearson faces charges of cruelty to animals in connection to a home break-in and dogs being shot, a release says.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 32-year-old Pearson, of Mercer Mill Road, on Thursday. He’s charged with breaking and entering, larceny, and cruelty to animals. Lawmen say he broke into a home on Twisted Hickory Road near Elizabethtown on Monday.

Bail was set at $40,000.

The release says handguns, electronic gaming equipment and money were taken. One of the two dogs shot survived.