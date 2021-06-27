Inaugural craft fair in Tar Heel a big hit with guests

TAR HEEL — Although the rain threatened to ruin the inaugural craft fair in Tar Heel, people from all over were still able to enjoy more than 40 vendors Saturday morning.

Larry and Elizabeth Gartz were driving through Tar Heel from Leland while on their way to visiting the zoo along with other family members. Larry and Elizabeth both agreed that it was good to support the small businesses. They had no plan to visit the craft fair at the start of their day but once they drove by it, they just had to stop by and see what the fair included. They ended up leaving with a scented candle from a business called Scented Wick run by Shaylan Bell.

Bell has been active in the military for 22 years and counting. She explained that making candles and other items was a way to relax.

Abraham and Norma Segui run Guilty Pleasure Soaps. Norma considers the other vendors as a family or a community that help each other out. Little Miles Bernhardt approached the soap shop stating that he could smell the soaps from afar.

Amy Bernhardt said the craft fair was terrific, a notion vendors Jada and Pattie Maxwell agreed on.

Robin McDonald and Kiera Lewis are from Tar Heel. They decided to pop by the craft fair and shop around for various items. They ended up buying garlic from Diana Justice from Justice Country Farm, which is just outside of the town limits.

The clouds got dark every so often but, for the most part, it was just humid outside.

Brianna Lozano was happy to bring her kids Heidi, 3, and Emma, 4. The children enjoyed Italian slushies during the hot day.

The craft fair had items for all people. There were candles, soaps, wooden carvings, spices, mask bags and much more. The event was meant to support local area artisans.

Brent Underwood, one of the craft fair hosts commented, “Thank God it didn’t rain on us. Thank you all for making the event so successful.”

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-247-9132 or bdavis@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.