Two arrests in two weeks

ELIZABETHTOWN — For the second time in two weeks, Coty Lane Hunt has been arrested, a release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says.

Hunt was arrested Thursday, in Lumberton by its Police Department, on charges filed by Bladen lawmen. He’s facing charges related to methamphetamine that deputies say they found on him when he was taken into custody June 10 for “an outstanding order for arrest for child support,” the release says. The substance was tested, leading to his being wanted a second time.

Bail for Hunt, a 32-year-old living on Marsh Road near Bladenboro, was set at $125,000.