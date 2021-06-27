Grant opportunity available for STEM teachers

GREENVILLE — Teachers can apply for grants through the DonorsChoose program of U.S. Cellular.

While funds are available, the communications company is providing a 1-to-1 funding match for classroom projects within its service area that are $1,000 or less and have a focus in science, technology, engineering or math — four subject areas commonly known by the acronym STEM.

A release says, “To provide better accessibility and equity to STEM learning, classrooms that receive U.S. Cellular funding will be in communities where 90 percent or more of the students are from low-income households.”

The company is donating $100,000 to the effort, with 10 percent going toward projects related to summer school needs, and the remainder for the fall return of students.

More information is available at DonorsChoose.org/teachers.