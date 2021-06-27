ELIZABETHTOWN — Town Council here will meet virtually on Tuesday at 1 p.m., a release from the town says.

The purpose is “to consider the FY 2020-2021 Final Budget Amendment and the Second Amendment to Site License Agreement between the Town and SunCom Wireless Property Company, LLC,” the release says.

Access is available through the internet application Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89415340885?pwd=N2thaTd2K3R2eGNxdy84all4b3BsZz09 using the meeting ID 894 1534 0885 and passcode 684938.

To access by phone, call 301-715-8592 and use the meeting ID 894 1534 0885 and passcode 684938.

To provide written comments, address them to Town Clerk Juanita Hester and email them to jhester@elizabethtownnc.org or place them in the drive-through drop box at Town Hall, 805 W. Broad St. These can be shared with the town for up to 24 hours after the meeting as well, per state law.