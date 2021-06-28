CENTENNIAL: As thousands have before them, crowds turn out for the dancing, the sand and the sweets at Goldston’s

WHITE LAKE — Young and old, they came Saturday night as thousands have for a century.

The celebration of H.P. Goldston opening Goldston’s Beach 100 years ago was enjoyed by many. Now known as the Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach, the weekend was another opportunity to see the many changes and renovations from $2.5 million poured in by owners Jake Womble, Mollie Owen, and Jenna and Dean Hilton.

The Brickhouse Band of Raleigh was Saturday night’s headline attraction. A concert featuring Phat Albert was the lure on Friday. Many knew of the anniversary celebration, but others came not knowing and enjoyed the bands, the atmosphere and the fellowship no less.

Cindy Barwick came in to town to see her friend Katie Cottle, who has been coming to the lake for around 36 years.

“So far it’s great,” Barwick said of the anniversary celebration. “It’s a little warm, but that breeze is coming.”

Barwick did her best before the final concert to escape the setting sun.

Missy Guy looked over Riddick Guy, 6, and T.J. Faircloth, 6, as they enjoyed some ice cream. Riddick spent most of the concert dancing away in the space between the audience and The Brickhouse Band out of Raleigh. Missy was among the crowd who came for the concert but didn’t know it was to commemorate the fact that they were celebrating an anniversary.

Billy and Jean Dunham came from New Burn to enjoy the lake and they just happened to pick the same weekend as the concert so they were pleased with the trip. The couple enjoyed a tender moment on the “dance floor” and danced along to the band. Jean noted that the couple are typically shaggers but they could not do the routine they wanted on the paved dance floor.

The Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach did make an announcement before the concert started, stating they will be bring bingo back for the summer. Members of the audience were pleased to hear the announcement.

The concert carried on until well after the sun had set until 10 p.m. Most of the audience showed up a couple hours after the concert had officially started, filling up the parking lot.

Some stayed just to watch the concert, others enjoyed the lake, the arcade and Dairy Queen.

