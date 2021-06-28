Coronavirus: Bladen is the lone ‘red’ county in the state

ELIZABETHTOWN — Only one county is in the coronavirus critical impact tier as determined by state health officials.

Bladen County was colored red in the five-tiered system in a report released on Thursday. The county had a vaccination rate of 33 percent when the report was produced, and the Department of Health and Human Services wrote, “Bladen County experiencing critical viral spread.”

The color codes for community spread are gradual from red to orange, yellow, light yellow and green. Those correspond, respectively, to critcal, substantial, significant, moderate, and low.

The new map showed no orange counties, 35 yellow, 49 light yellow and 15 green. In the June 10 report, there were no red, six orange, 36 yellow, 49 light yellow and nine green. Sixty-eight counties stayed in the same tier, 24 improved, and eight worsened.

In Bladen County, more than 11,700 people have gotten at least partially vaccinated and more than 10,800 are fully vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began and Bladen made its first case known to the public on April 2, 2020, the county has had 3,478 cases and 43 deaths. The number of cases reflect positive tests, and the number of false positives is not retracted from them.

Bladenboro Primary School continues to be listed on the DHHS cluster list, with cases for five children. It has been on the aggregate list since May 13, and was made known publicly the following day.

In the most recent update from the Bladen County Health Department, on Wednesday of last week, the county had 12 people hospitalized and had seen 3,336 recoveries. The number of active cases was 78.

