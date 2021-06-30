Filing period for fall municipal elections begins at noon on Friday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Noon on Friday will be the opening of candidate filing for this fall’s municipal elections.

The filing period will last each day the Bladen County Board of Elections office is open through noon on July 16. Monday is a holiday for county offices.

Voters this fall will be electing leadership in Bladenboro, Clarkton, Dublin, East Arcadia, Elizabethtown, Tar Heel and White Lake. There are no elections for judges, or officials on the county, state or federal levels for Bladen County voters.

Election Day is Nov. 2. Absentee voting, which is inclusive of the method known as one-stop voting, commences before that.

According to an election roster provided by the county board, the following are occupants of the seats up for election this fall:

• Bladenboro: Mayor, Rufus Duckworth; commissioners, Lisa Levy, Jeff Atkinson, Greg Sykes.

• Clarkton: Commissioners, Jerome Myers, Stephen Hester.

• Dublin: Mayor, Darryl Dowless; commissioner, Jeffrey Smith.

• East Arcadia: Commissioners, Lillian Graham, Pamela Graham.

• Elizabethtown: Town Council, Paula Greene, Rufus Lloyd, Herman Lewis. There is a special election for the two years left on the unexpired term of the late Dickie Glenn; his son, Rich Glenn Jr., is serving by appointment of the town board.

• Tar Heel: Mayor, Sam Allen; commissioners, Michael Underwood, Angie Hall, Derek Druzak.

• White Lake: Commissioners, Mike Suggs, Tim Blount, Paul Evans.

White Lake voters will consider its town board’s resolution to vote for or against a measure “to permit the sale of mixed beverages in hotels, restaurants, private clubs, community theaters, and convention centers.” The action is commonly referred to as liquor by the drink.

