ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County commissioners have moved to disengage with Eastpointe and realign with Trillium.

The change in managed health care organizations was decided on Monday in the second continuation of the board’s June 21 meeting. On June 23, the board heard a presentation from Eastpointe.

Commissioners also considered and approved a motion from Michael Cogdell related to encouraging COVID-19 safety measures. The county, in the latest update from the state Department of Health and Human Services, is the only one of 100 in the state to be classified as having critical viral spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The board has just one regular session meeting scheduled in July, that coming on July 12 at 6:30 p.m. The change in schedule is usual, and coincides with the July Fourth holiday and the National Association of Counties annual meeting, to be held this year in Fort Washington, Maryland.

The board will have at least one meeting related to development of a strategic plan. It convenes at 2 p.m. on July 7.