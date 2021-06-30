ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town Council here held a meeting to address two action items, one to close out an item for the budget and the other to grant T-Mobile a contract to rent space above the water tower in town.

The fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30 and the town has to have a balanced budget.

The town finished a project, at Greene’s Lake, sooner than expected. The town received a grant that had to be matched. The grant gave so much and the town had to match those funds.

“We just moved money into the general fund into that line item to match the funds,” Town Manager Dane Rideout said. “You can’t have a negative going into the next year. So that’s really what the budget amendment was all about.”

The other item on the board meeting’s agenda had to do with a budget amendment dealing with T-Mobile. The company officially is Sun Com Wireless Property Co LLC.

The company rents the space right above the water tower next to the Public Works building for its satellites and antennas. Sun Com wanted to place a generator in case the power goes out during hurricane season.

“They want to harden their sight,” Rideout said, “which required space for a generator and space for a fuel tank.”

The town had the company install a propane generator and a propane fuel tank to avoid contamination at a water source.

