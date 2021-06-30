Board approves summer pay increase

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Education met in a specially called board meeting to discuss the summer enrichment pay plan.

The board had to revise the original due to the fact that assistant principals are acting as site coordinators for the summer program.

When administrators calculated their pay, they were making much less than what they should as site coordinators.

The board voted to increase their pay. They will now be making $400 a day just like the teachers.

