ELIZABETHTOWN — Driving without a valid license was the leading charge filed after a Friday night in which lawmen “conducted a checking station,” a release says.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and its partner law enforcement agencies issued 18 violations for driving while license revoked during the stoppages in the area of Chickenfoot Road in Tar Heel. Nine others were charged with no operator’s license, two with a fictious tag, one failed to produce a driver’s license, and 10 had regstration violations.

An order for arrest was served to eight.

There was less volume for those charged with violations for seat belts, child restraints, drugs or alcohol, and inspections and insurance.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by lawmen from 16 other agencies.