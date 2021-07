LUMBERTON — Carolina Peddlers, owned and operated by Stephanie and Jason Barnes, has opened at 3540 East Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton.

About 20,000 square feet of space is available for vendors specializing in antiques, collectibles, home decor and unique finds. Also there are artists of hand-crafted furniture, soy candles, shea butter soaps and jewelry.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and 1:30 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.