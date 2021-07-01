ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s worst month of the coronavirus pandemic since February ended Wednesday with four deaths and 178 new cases logged in June, an increase of more than 70 percent over May.

The county counted three deaths in consecutive reports Monday and Tuesday, and had another listed June 22. Six deaths were recorded in February but only two — on March 6 and May 10 — were added before the most recent four.

The case total for June stopped a string of four consecutive months with declines in number of new cases. The 74.5 percent increase is the worst since a 104.9 percent rise from November to December. The largest single-month increase, by percentage, was the 251.9 percent from May to June in 2020.

The 76-case increase is fourth-most behind 2020’s May to June (194), November to December (256), and December to January (265).

With 99 cases considered active on Wednesday, the county has gone back into the range last marked in February. There are 18 people hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, 3,510 cases and 3,365 recoveries have been recorded.

Neither the county or state updates numbers when false positives are discovered.

In North Carolina, there have been a number of instances by health departments where information was reported late for varying reasons. Dr. Terri Duncan, leader of the Bladen County Health Department, wrote in an email to the Bladen Journal after the most recent death reported that’s not the case here, that all deaths and information have been reported in a timely manner.

Vaccinations are readily available, but the rate for the county has stagnated. Of the total population, 33 percent are fully vaccinated; it is 43 percent for the state. There are 36 percent partially vaccinated in the county, compared to 45 percent for the state.

At the beginning of June, when the Department of Health and Human Services was still calculating and reporting to tenths of a percentage, the county had 30.8 percent fully vaccinated and the state 38.6 percent.

Bladenboro Primary School continues to be listed on the DHHS cluster list, with cases for five children. It has been on the aggregate list since May 13, and was made known publicly the following day.

West Bladen High School was added on Tuesday of this week. It lists one case among staff and five for children.

The county is in the coronavirus critical impact tier as determined by state health officials on its alert system mapping, which was released last week. The next update is a week away. The color codes for community spread are gradual from red to orange, yellow, light yellow and green. Those correspond, respectively, to critcal, substantial, significant, moderate, and low.

Bladen is the lone red county; there are no orange counties, 35 yellow, 49 light yellow and 15 green.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.