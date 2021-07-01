McKoy, native of Bladen County, honored as state’s best at charter schools

DURHAM — Thomas McKoy, a native of Bladen County, has been named by the N.C. Office of Charter Schools the 2020-21 Charter Principal/School Lead of the Year.

McKoy, who leads Reaching All Minds Academy in Durham, was given the award in a surprise announcement put together by the RAMA Board of Directors, the state charter school office, and with about 230 school staff and students looking on.

In a release, McKoy said, “It was an honor just to be nominated.”

Dave Machado, director of the state office, made the presentation. He received a plaqued and a $1,000 check.

Steve Pond of Peak Charter Academy in Apex was the other co-winner.

Angela Cheek, the managing director of RAMA, said in a release, “We’re so proud of Mr. McKoy. This award is well deserved for what he’s built at RAMA. Mr. McKoy leads our school with innovation, vision, and the belief that we must become the change we want to see in the world. He’s created an environment of striving toward success in our students and staff while maintaining a family atmosphere.”

RAM Academy is a kindergarten through eighth grades public charter school, focusing on STEM subjects. These are science, technology, engineering and math. The public school provides tuition-free education to any student in the state, and prepares them for STEM-related careers and to become lifelong learners, its website says.

