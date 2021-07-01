County commissioners meeting in special session today, Wednesday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Commissioners for Bladen County will meet this afternoon at 4:30 in a special called meeting, and again at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The purpose of today’s meeting, a release says, is “to consider approving Managed Care contracts for the Bladen County Health Department, as well as approving an appropriation to the Bladen County Dixie Youth Baseball team to assist with tournament travel.”

The board meets in the commissioners room in the lower level of the Bladen County Courthouse.

On Wednesday, the board meets at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field for the purpose of working on the strategic planning process.