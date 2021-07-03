Dixie Youth: State tourney in Clarkton ready to begin today, adjusts with the rain at Friday’s opening ceremony

CLARKTON — Sweet treats, and an inspirational message were still delivered.

But the rain — at least it didn’t interupt any games, only the opening ceremony Friday night for the 16-team double-elimination Dixie Youth Baseball Division 1AA tournament hosted by Bladen County.

Sunset Slush brought the former, and Whiteville football coach J.P. Price the latter to the group of 7- and 8-year-olds here for the coach-pitch tournament. Its winner moves on to the World Series in Mississippi.

Host Bladen County is in today’s first game that begins at 10 a.m. The squad takes on Hope Mills on Field 1. Play on Field 2 commences at 10:30 with Whiteville facing Boger City. Winners of the eight first round games are scheduled to face each other before the day ends, leaving four teams with no losses entering Sunday play.

Play begins Sunday at 12:30 p.m. in the elimination bracket; eight games on July Fourth will eliminate half the field. Two contests in the winners’ bracket will set up Monday evening’s game of the last two unbeatens. The tournament ends Tuesday, or with a single game Wednesday.

The rest of the field includes Lumberton, West Robeson, Fairmont, Columbus County, Leland, Richlands, Southwest Onslow, Stanley, West Stanly, West Chatham and South Park.

Organizers improvised on Friday night, and hoped for good weather in the coming days. Instead of teams lined up on the field, they crowded indoors for a message from Price, the veteran coach and son of a legendary one who offered a challenge to the group.

“There’s three type of players,” Price said in his speech. “You’ve got average players. You’ve got good players. You need to compete with effort, with integrity and strive to be your absolute best.”

Price played a game with the baseball players where he would say “clap twice on the count of three,” or “Clap once on the count of two,” and so on. Some of the kids liked to just clap whenever they felt like it while others tried really hard to follow the specific directions.

Right outside the building, those that couldn’t make it inside waited in the intermittent rain. Sunset Slush, a popular favorite wherever it sets up, waited outside to serve with its “classic Italian ice” that tasted of cotton candy, blue raspberry and a plethora of other tasty flavors.

Family members said they were proud of the kids making it to the state tournament. Last year, COVID-19 wiped out events like this.

Nakome Sampson, 8, who plays for West Robeson, and Deckland Stueck, 8, who plays for Lumberton, enjoyed their treats after the opening ceremony as a line of kids waited to get theirs.

Sampson and Stueck know one another from being on the same travel team.

“It’s good that they’re going to state,” Stueck’s father Shain Stueck said.

Other family members agreed that it was great that these teams made it all the way to state. The parents felt proud of their kids and were ready to get the tournament started.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-247-9132 or bdavis@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: JournalBladen.