Home News Honor lists for West Bladen High School NewsTop Stories Honor lists for West Bladen High School Bladen Journal - July 3, 2021 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Bladen Journal The list of honor students for West Bladen High School are published in the Friday edition of the Bladen Journal. Get a copy throughout Bladen County. To sign up for home delivery that comes through the U.S. mail, call 910-862-4163. View Comments Elizabethtown overcast clouds enter location 12.1 ° C 13 ° 12.1 ° 88 % 3.6kmh 100 % Mon 15 ° Tue 15 ° Wed 15 ° Thu 7 ° Fri 0 °