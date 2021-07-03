Three dead, fourth injured in early Saturday morning shooting

CHADBOURN — Three people are dead following an early-morning shooting in this small Columbus County town, the Office of the District Attorney confirmed in a news release Saturday.

Chadbourn police were called at 3:46 a.m. to a parking lot off Broadway Road. A large party had been in progress.

Lawmen say three people are dead, and a fourth injured.

The State Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency in the probe, by request of the Chadbourn Police Department and the DA’s office. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Chadbourn police at 910-654-4146.