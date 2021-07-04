Dixie Day 1: Boger City team travels far, enjoys its time in the sun with a chance at state title

DIXIE YOUTH BASEBALL DIVISION 1AA SATURDAY Opening round Hope Mills 16, Bladen County 6 Boger City 12, Whiteville 3 Leland 15, West Robeson 5 Stanley 19, Richlands 0 West Stanly 18, Southwest Onslow 1 South Park 13, West Chatham 3 Lumberton 16, Columbus County 1 Sampson County 13, Fairmont 3 Quarterfinals Boger City 15, Hope Mills 0 Leland 15, Stanley 0 South Park 10, West Stanly 0 Sampson County 14, Lumberton 8 SUNDAY Elimination games Southwest Onslow vs. West Chatham, Field 1, 12:30 p.m. Columbus County vs. Fairmont, Field 2, 12:30 p.m. Bladen County vs. Whiteville, Field 1, 2 p.m. West Robeson vs. Richlands, Field 2, 2 p.m. Stanley vs. Southwest Onslow-West Chatham winner, Field 2, 5:15 p.m. Hope Mills vs. Columbus County-Fairmont winner, Field 1, 5:15 p.m. Lumberton vs. Bladen-Whiteville winner, Field 2, 7 p.m. West Stanly vs. West Robeson-Richlands winner, Field 1, 7 p.m. Semifinals Boger City vs. Leland, Field 2, 3:30 p.m. South Park vs. Sampson County, Field 1, 3:45 p.m.

CLARKTON — Sixteen baseball teams of 7- and 8-year-olds came here to play for a state championship over the July Fourth holiday weekend.

None traveled farther than Boger City, a community in Lincolnton just to the northwest of Charlotte.

“It’s been a good experience,” head coach Alex Bass said. “We’ve been preparing for about a month and a half and once it started back then, we knew that it would be a long travel. We’re here and we’re glad to be here.”

The Dixie Youth Baseball team and its supporters are roughly four hours from home. And they’re spread out — some staying nearby in Whiteville, others down in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Saturday, they began play in the Division 1AA tournament that will send its winner to the World Series in Laurel, Mississippi.

Hundreds converged on the fields in Clarkton. The colors of the teams were distinguishable, including Boger City’s blue uniforms with gold lettering.

Boger City’s team and supporters spent the morning hiding under shady tents or soaking up the sun playing with toys sold at the tournament. By the end of the day, they had won two games to be one of four remaining unbeaten teams.

Bass is thrilled to have his team playing for the state title. He said his team was having a good time at the tournament and that he enjoyed seeing them so happy. Competing at an elite level was a big deal for the team.

He stated that the inspirational speech the day of the opening ceremony was good for the kids. It was great because it kept the children engaged in what they were doing.

“The kids went through district games and traveled four hours,” Bass said. “We’re all scattered from here to the coast.”

The Boger City kids want to have fun without all of the seriousness in between games. Bass noted that there has to be a balance of fun and seriousness but no matter what, it’s all about the kids.

Three generations of the Helms family sought shade under one of those tents while they waited for their team’s turn to hit the field. Grandfather Jim Helms said he was never in any organized baseball teams when he was younger but he did coach a bit. His son, Matt Helms, is one of the coaches of the Lincoln County team. He played baseball when he was younger and passed the tradition on to his son, 8-year-old Mason.

Mason was a young man of few words, simply stating that being at the state championship game was “good.”

Mason’s mother, Emily Helms, and his grandmother, Debbie Helms, enjoyed the time on the sidelines as well. The family is planning a family vacation after the tournament.

Justus Chapman, mother of 8-year-old Hunter Chapman, 8, said this was her son’s first time at an all-star game and she felt nothing but pride for her son. He worked hard to get to this point.

The double-elmination tournament continues Sunday afternoon and into next week. Eight elimination games are on Sunday’s schedule, along with two semifinals in the winners’ bracket. The game of the last two unbeatens is Monday night at 5:30 p.m.; four elmination games are also on the slate for Monday.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-247-9132 or bdavis@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: JournalBladen.