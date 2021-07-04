ELIZABETHTOWN — Waivers in Bladen County end Aug. 19 for the Women, Infants and Children Program, commonly known as WIC.

The Health Department says in-person appointments resume Aug. 20.

WIC, a release says, is “a nutrition program that helps families stay healthy! WIC provides access to: Healthy foods, breastfeeding support, nutrition education, and resources for families.”

Eligibility for WIC benefits are:

• Pregnant, or new mom, breastfeeding or have an infant or child under age 5.

• Live in North Carolina.

• Receive Medicaid, food stamps, Work First or have a family income less than WIC income guidelines.

• Have a nutritional need determined by the WIC nutritionist.

More information, and appointments can be made, by calling 910-872-6218.