Elizabethtown incumbents, two Bladenboro mayoral candidates file on first day

ELIZABETHTOWN — Six candidates were in on the first day to file for municipal offices in Bladen County, including all four in Elizabethtown seeking to remain a part of the Town Council.

Herman Lewis, Rufus Lloyd and Paula Greene are each seeking to return to the board for four-year terms. Rich Glenn Jr., who was appointed following his father’s death, has filed in the special election for the last two years of the term; the seat comes up in the four-year cycle in 2023.

In Bladenboro, Sue Elkins Hester and Joey Todd filed to run for mayor.

The filing period remains open through noon on July 16. Election Day is Nov. 2. Absentee voting, which is inclusive of the method known as one-stop voting, commences before that.

According to an election roster provided by the county Board of Elections, the following are occupants of the seats up for election this fall:

• Bladenboro: Mayor, Rufus Duckworth; commissioners, Lisa Levy, Jeff Atkinson, Greg Sykes.

• Clarkton: Commissioners, Jerome Myers, Stephen Hester.

• Dublin: Mayor, Darryl Dowless; commissioner, Jeffrey Smith.

• East Arcadia: Commissioners, Lillian Graham, Pamela Graham.

• Elizabethtown: Town Council, Greene, Lloyd, Lewis. The special election is for the two years left on the unexpired term of the late Dickie Glenn; his son, Rich Glenn Jr., is serving by appointment of the town board.

• Tar Heel: Mayor, Sam Allen; commissioners, Michael Underwood, Angie Hall, Derek Druzak.

• White Lake: Commissioners, Mike Suggs, Tim Blount, Paul Evans.

White Lake voters will consider its town board’s resolution to vote for or against a measure “to permit the sale of mixed beverages in hotels, restaurants, private clubs, community theaters, and convention centers.” The action is commonly referred to as liquor by the drink.

