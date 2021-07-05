Elsa: Tropical storm conditions possible Wednesday, Thursday when weakened system passes here

RIEGELWOOD — Elsa, a tropical storm that reached hurricane status in the last week, is expected to blow through here about Thursday.

According to the cone of probability as published by the National Hurricane Center, tropical storm force wind probabilities will be down considerably by the time Elsa reaches the state line. A couple of inches of rain are expected throughout most of the low country in South Carolina and in southeastern North Carolina through Thursday.

By early Friday, the storm should be past Bladen County and on up to the Tidewater area of Virginia or even further north.

In spaghetti models for Monday through Thursday, the storm’s track is to hook around the southern tip of Florida and come up its western side. It’ll move generally between the coastline and about 100 or so miles inland from southern Georgia to southeastern Virginia; moving over land will weaken it considerably.

According to the National Weather Service, the Cape Fear River on Monday at 9 a.m. was at 34.41 feet (flood stage 42 feet) at the Lock and Dam 3 (Huske) near Tar Heel; did not have a reading (flood stage 25 feet) at Lock and Dam 2 near Elizabethtown; and was at 15.91 feet (flood stage 24 feet) at Lock and Dam 1 near East Arcadia and Riegelwood.

In its early morning advisory Monday, the NWS said there is “a risk of tropical storm conditions and storm surge impacts along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas” on Wednesday and Thursday.

