Ham radio operators connected throughout the world on Field Day

DUBLIN — Amateur radio enthusiasts, as they do each year on the fourth weekend of June, gathered for Field Day in Bladen County at the “radio shack” of James T. Bryan.

Amateur Radio Relay League’s largest annual event typically attracts more than 40,000 participants. The day brings awareness to the science of amateur radio and demonstrates the technical skills of operators.

The active 24-hour event highlighted preferred methods of communications, such as voice and Morse code. By the end of the event on Sunday, operators had logged literally hundreds of around-the-world contacts.

More information on the club, and becoming a licensed ham radio operator, can be accessed at bladenamateurs.webs.com.