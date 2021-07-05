Let’s eat! Latest inspection grades for restaurants, other facilities

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, nutrition sites, produce stands, lodging facilities, residential care homes, and a confinement facility.
The following are those grades for restaurants:
• The Dive, 97 percent, White Lake, on June 16.
• Pizza Hut, 96.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on June 15.
• White Lake Water Park, 96.5 percent, White Lake, on June 16.
• Grandma’s Kitchen, 95 percent, Clarkton, on June 17.
• B&C Restaurant, 94.5 percent, Tar Heel, on May 1.
• Lulu’s, 94 percent, Tar Heel, on May 10.
• All American Griddle, 94 percent, White Lake, on June 14.
• White Lake Marina, 94 percent, White Lake, on June 25.
The following are those grades for nutrition sites:
• Baltimore Center, 96.5 percent, Council, on May 19.
The following are those grades for headstart programs:
• East Coast Migrant Headstart, Superior, Harrells, on May 19.
The following are those grades for produce stands:
• Food Lion, 96.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on June 18.
• Fresh Foods, 92.5 percent, Bladenboro, on June 23.
• Fresh Foods, suspension, Elizabethtown, on June 22.
The following are those grades for lodging facilities:
• Goldston’s Motel, 99.5 percent, White Lake, on May 14.
• Sundeck Apartments, 99 percent, White Lake, on June 7.
• Melwood Court, 98 percent, White Lake, on May 13.
• White Lake Motel, 97.5 percent, White Lake, on May 5.
• Langston’s No. 1, 91 percent, White Lake, on May 20.
The following are those grades for residential care homes:
• Bladen County Group Home No. 1, approved, Bladenboro, on June 14.
• Bladen County Group Home No. 2, approved, Elizabethtown, on June 18.
The following are those grades for local confinement facilities:
• Bladen County Detention Center, approved, Elizabethtown, on June 29.