Let’s eat! Latest inspection grades for restaurants, other facilities

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, nutrition sites, produce stands, lodging facilities, residential care homes, and a confinement facility.

The following are those grades for restaurants:

• The Dive, 97 percent, White Lake, on June 16.

• Pizza Hut, 96.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on June 15.

• White Lake Water Park, 96.5 percent, White Lake, on June 16.

• Grandma’s Kitchen, 95 percent, Clarkton, on June 17.

• B&C Restaurant, 94.5 percent, Tar Heel, on May 1.

• Lulu’s, 94 percent, Tar Heel, on May 10.

• All American Griddle, 94 percent, White Lake, on June 14.

• White Lake Marina, 94 percent, White Lake, on June 25.

The following are those grades for nutrition sites:

• Baltimore Center, 96.5 percent, Council, on May 19.

The following are those grades for headstart programs:

• East Coast Migrant Headstart, Superior, Harrells, on May 19.

The following are those grades for produce stands:

• Food Lion, 96.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on June 18.

• Fresh Foods, 92.5 percent, Bladenboro, on June 23.

• Fresh Foods, suspension, Elizabethtown, on June 22.

The following are those grades for lodging facilities:

• Goldston’s Motel, 99.5 percent, White Lake, on May 14.

• Sundeck Apartments, 99 percent, White Lake, on June 7.

• Melwood Court, 98 percent, White Lake, on May 13.

• White Lake Motel, 97.5 percent, White Lake, on May 5.

• Langston’s No. 1, 91 percent, White Lake, on May 20.

The following are those grades for residential care homes:

• Bladen County Group Home No. 1, approved, Bladenboro, on June 14.

• Bladen County Group Home No. 2, approved, Elizabethtown, on June 18.

The following are those grades for local confinement facilities:

• Bladen County Detention Center, approved, Elizabethtown, on June 29.